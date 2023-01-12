Robinson becomes first Mountaineer taken in this year's NWSL draft

Nikki Izzo-Brown will have to replace multiple key players heading into the upcoming season, as multi-year starters exit the program after a successful run with the Mountaineers. Standout center-back Gabrielle Robinson is one of those players, and she is headed to the next level to begin her pro soccer career.

Robinson was selected by the Kansas City Current in Thursday night’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

The Current used the 15th overall pick on Robinson, taking her with the third selection in the second round.

Robinson became the first Mountaineer player selected Thursday night, as fellow defender Jordan Brewster awaits to hear her name called.

Robinson was a four-year starter for West Virginia, missing just one game over the course of her collegiate career. Durability was the calling card of her time in Morgantown.

Despite missing the only game of her career as a junior, Robinson still managed to play 90 or more minutes in all but three of the matches she played. That year, she also logged 110 minutes on the pitch in six matches. As a sophomore, she was on the sidelines for just six minutes the entire season. And as a freshman in 2019, Robinson played 90 or more minutes in all 22 contests.

This past season, her final with WVU, Robinson was on the pitch for 90 or more minutes of action in all but four matches. She ended the season by playing 1,280 consecutive minutes, going 14 matches in a row of never being taken off the pitch.

The 2022 campaign may arguably have been her best, as Robinson garnered All-Big 12 honors for the first time in her career. She also scored the second and final goal of her career, a game-tying goal in the final 10 minutes of play against Oklahoma State on Oct. 20 in Stillwater.

She was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week twice in her four years, once as a junior and once as a sophomore.

Prior to her time with the Mountaineers, Robinson, a native of Springfield, Virginia, was a four-year member of the U.S. Women’s National Teams, including the U-17 and U-15 Women’s National Teams.

The Kansas City Current began their first year of play in 2021 as an expansion team. After finishing in last place in ’21, they made steady improvements to finish fourth out of 12 teams in 2022.

The club is partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.