MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State.

Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.

The sophomore quarterback made his first start last Saturday against Kansas State, completing 15 of 27 passes for 204 yards while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 17 yards, including a 13-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Greene and the offense struggled out of the gate against Kansas State, turning the ball over on the first possession. Greene then led touchdown-scoring drives on three of WVU’s next four possessions as part of a high-scoring, back-and-forth first half.

The dual-threat quarterback replaced JT Daniels at the position the week prior against Oklahoma. Greene led the Mountaineers to their first victory over the Sooners since joining the Big 12. He also entered the WVU football history books with his performance.

Garrett Greene: Just the 4th @WVUfootball player ever to rush for 100+ yds, pass for 100+ yds, rush for 2+ TDs and pass for 1+ TD in a single game.



Garrett Greene: Puttin' the team on his BACK! #HailWV #WVU

Greene has appeared in eight games this season, and has been used in several roles, including quarterback, tailback, and receiver. He also caught a pass for a 12-yard gain against the Wildcats.

So far this season, Greene has completed 35 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions. He has also rushed for 229 yards and two scores.

Greene and West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) will battle Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) at noon ET on ESPN2 on Saturday. WVU will look to snap a seven-game losing skid against the Cowboys.