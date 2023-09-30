Junior WVU quarterback Garrett Greene is warming up at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and he is expected to start for the Mountaineers Saturday night against TCU.

Greene missed all of the Texas Tech game and a majority of the Backyard Brawl after injuring his ankle on the second drive against Pitt. He was dressed and available as an emergency option last week vs. the Red Raiders, but he is expected to start for the Mountaineers Saturday night.

Against Duquesne, he completed 10-of-18 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of work before redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol finished the game. On the season, Greene is 26-for-47 with 402 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards for a score across three games.

Marchiol completed 25-of-44 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief for Greene.