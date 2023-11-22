Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene was voted the Week 12 Manning Award Quarterback of the Week Wednesday.

Greene became the second quarterback in WVU history to throw for over 200 yards and rush for over 150 yards in a single game in the Mountaineers’ 42-21 win over Cincinnati on Senior Day. Pat White is the only other Mountaineer to accomplish the feat.

He won the award over seven other “Stars of the Week” in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s online voting contest.

This season, Greene is touting a 52% completion percentage with 1,909 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 605 yards on 6.2 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns.