Former West Virginia wideout Gary Jennings has found a new home in the National Football League.

After a standout season with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, Jennings has signed an NFL contract with the Carolina Panthers. Jennings received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Panthers earlier this month, and he has parlayed that invitation into a roster spot heading into the summer.

Carolina is the eighth NFL team that Jennings has been tied to since he entered the league in 2019. Carolina’s front office is headed by GM Scott Fitterer, who was part of the Seattle Seahawks front office group that selected Jennings in the fourth round of that year’s draft.

Jennings has appeared in one game at the NFL level.

The former WVU wideout played well this spring under former Mountaineer Anthony Becht, the head coach of the BattleHawks. Jennings caught 11 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He also made the XFL Play of the Year when he was on the receiving end of a 64-yard fake punt for a touchdown.

Jennings reeled in 168 catches for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns during his Mountaineer career.