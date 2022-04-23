Everything you need to know following WVU's spring scrimmage

Recapping spring football and the 2022 Gold-Blue Game – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The 2022 Gold-Blue Game is in the books, bringing spring football to a close for WVU. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their takeaways from the spring game, including their assessment of the team’s quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s new scheme. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Gold-Blue Game is in the books, bringing spring football to a close for WVU.

On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone share their takeaways from the spring game, including their assessment of the team’s quarterbacks and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s new scheme.

They also react to a scholarship announcement for a local athlete and the team’s spring award winners.

The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast is presented by Pritt & Spano. Listen to the latest episode at the top of this page, or on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.