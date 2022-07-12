Listen to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your shows.

Your Big 12 Media Days Primer – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Big 12 Football Media Days, a whirlwind, two-day news event at AT&T Stadium, is set to begin Wednesday morning with remarks from the league's new commissioner. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone preview what we can expect during the unofficial kickoff to football season, which will also feature press conferences with WVU coach Neal Brown and four of his players Wednesday. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation throughout the week for updates from Arlington, Texas.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The unofficial kickoff of a new football season is coming up this week.

Big 12 Football Media Days will begin Wednesday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone preview what we can expect from the two-day event.

Things will get underway Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET when new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark takes the podium for the first time. Yormark is in line to replace Bob Bowlsby as the leader of the conference, and will do so during a transitional period for both the league and college football as a whole.

Later, fourth-year WVU coach Neal Brown’s press conference will begin at 12:35 p.m. ET. It’ll be the head coach’s first meeting with the media since spring football concluded in April.

Dante Stills, Zach Frazier, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Charles Woods are also scheduled to represent the Mountaineers in Arlington. Among other things, they’ll participate in breakout sessions with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Coaches and players from all 10 Big 12 teams will speak during the two-day event. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete coverage, and look for daily recaps from Big 12 Media Days in your Mountaineer Minute and in our podcast.

Listen to our latest episode at the top of this page or on your preferred podcast platform. Subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.