The Mountaineers have been crowned Co-Big 12 champions. What the title means for the program, and what to make of the final series of the regular season.

Co-Big 12 regular season champ West Virginia wraps up the regular season in Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Nationally ranked West Virginia completed a historic regular season by earning a share of the Big 12 regular season title. How did it happen, and what comes next for the Mountaineers as the postseason begins? Hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern discuss on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College baseball’s regular season has come to an end, and nationally ranked West Virginia has been crowned co-Big 12 regular season champion.

The Mountaineers may have captured the program’s first Big 12 regular season title, but they will leave Austin with a sour taste in their mouths. West Virginia was swept by the Longhorns in the three-game weekend series, allowing Texas and Oklahoma State to also earn a share of the conference’s regular season crown.

Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern dive into West Virginia’s series against the Longhorns, and look ahead to the postseason for the Mountaineers. They discuss what this Big 12 title means for the program, and what (if anything) the team needs to accomplish at the Big 12 Tournament to ensure an NCAA Regional is played in Morgantown.

