Don Nehlen is immortalized as WVU pummels visiting Cincinnati on Senior Day – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers couldn't have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia (7-4) honored its seniors, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team he earned his first WVU victory against. Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern react to the 21-point home win, and head coach Neal Brown provides postgame thoughts from the stadium.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers couldn’t have closed out their home slate of games in 2023 any better. West Virginia honored its seniors pregame, immortalized its legendary head coach Don Nehlen, and dominated the team that he earned his first WVU victory against. West Virginia picked up a dominant 21-point win Saturday thanks to shutdown defense for three quarters, and a rushing attack that would not quit.

West Virginia (7-4, 5-3) was led by Garrett Greene and Jahiem White. Greene became just the second player in program history to pass for 200 yards and rush for at least 150 with his performance against the Bearcats. His freshman tailback had a career day too, rushing for 200 yards. The duo combined for six total touchdowns on the day.

WVU now has just two games left in the 2023 campaign, and only one game left in the regular season. The Mountaineers will finish the regular season on the road at Waco on Saturday, Nov. 25.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, co-hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern break down Saturday’s win over the visiting Bearcats, and provide postgame thoughts from head coach Neal Brown. They also share the turning point in the game, presented by First Greene Mortgage.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights, and archived shows.