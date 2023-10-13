What went wrong in WVU's first Big 12 setback of 2023? We discuss in our latest podcast.

What led to WVU’s demise in Houston? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers had it in the bag — and then they didn't. WVU fell in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, losing 41-39 in their first meeting with the Cougars. Head coach Neal Brown attributed a lot of things to the loss, but what exactly made the difference? Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern discuss on the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

It came down to the bounce of a ball.

West Virginia (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) was 12 seconds away from victory against Houston Thursday after a miraculous touchdown connection between junior quarterback Garrett Greene (438 total yards, four touchdowns) and redshirt freshman receiver Hudson Clement on 4th-and-10 to take a 39-35 lead.

Then, the almost-unthinkable happened.

In episode No. 77 of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we break down the chaotic final minute of Thursday’s game, debate its most crucial turning points and put a bow on one of the craziest games in recent memory.

