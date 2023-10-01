MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia strolled into Fort Worth, Texas as a nearly two-touchdown-underdog to TCU. But the Mountaineers have now beaten the oddsmakers for each of the last three weeks.

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) goes on the road and extends its winning streak to four games behind a spirited performance from its defense in the second half, the return of Garrett Greene, and not one but two blocked field goals in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers, however, did not escape Fort Worth without having to hurdle some obstacles. West Virginia saw two defensive starters leave the field via the medical cart, and both are staying overnight in Fort Worth.

In episode No. 76 of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to West Virginia’s performance against TCU and the injuries WVU had to overcome to get the job done. We also have comments from head coach Neal Brown, and West Virginia players.

