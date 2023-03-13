2023 Big 12 Tournament Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast It's the toughest league in college basketball, but will the Big 12 Tournament also be the best conference tourney around? Before the action begins in Kansas City, Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker set the table for what promises to be a tremendous week of action.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Both WVU basketball teams are going dancing, and Gold and Blue Nation is here to get you ready for the fun.

On the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we break down the bracket for both Mountaineer basketball teams and preview their potential road to the Sweet 16.

The Mountaineer men are a No. 9-seed in the tournament. Their quest begins Thursday at noon ET against No. 8-seed Maryland in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineer women are a No. 10-seed and will face No. 7-seed Arizona in their opener. That game will be played Friday in College Park, Maryland.

Both WVU programs are making their first NCAA Tournament appearances since 2021.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation throughout the week for in-depth coverage from Birmingham, including the Mountaineer GameDay 2023 Tournament Special, which airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the following stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

