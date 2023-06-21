The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Victor Scott II can do a lot of things well, but he can steal a base better than just about anyone on the planet right now.

The former Mountaineer outfielder, and 2022 draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, has already eclipsed his steals total from last spring with the Mountaineers — and he has done so by a wide margin. As of our conversation with Scott late last week, he had already swiped 45 bags this season with the Peoria Chiefs in High-A ball. He has since added to that incredible total.

In this latest edition of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano, Ryan Decker speaks with Scott, and, naturally, the conversation begins with his base-stealing prowess. But listeners will quickly realize that stealing bases is just part of what makes Scott a special player. The conversation continues with detailed insight into what WVU closer Carlson Reed and WVU commit Chase Meyer will experience at the MLB Draft Combine.

Listeners will get Scott’s thoughts on the West Virginia program he spent three years with at the college level, the players he will never forget playing alongside, and what it was like being invited to Spring Training with the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights, and archived shows.