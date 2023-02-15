MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another season in the long history of West Virginia baseball gets underway this spring and the Mountaineers are looking for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a three-year hiatus.

WVU has a tough campaign ahead of itself, beginning with three straight opponents that competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. On top of that, the Mountaineers will navigate the Big 12 Conference, which is set to have another year as one of the toughest leagues in college baseball.

In this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio give a full breakdown of the team’s roster and its quest for a big season on the diamond. They look at WVU’s biggest returners and newcomers and predict which Mountaineers will have the biggest impact on the diamond.

