WVU creams UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl for win No. 9 – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers started 2023 at the bottom of the Big 12 preseason poll. They ended 2023 with nine wins and a head coach covered in mayonnaise. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to the Mayo Bowl victory, hand out their game balls and explain why they're already optimistic about next season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2023 season began with the Mountaineers pegged as the worst team in the Big 12 Conference. It ended with head coach Neal Brown covered in mayonnaise.

Could anything in college football be more poetic?

The Mountaineers earned their ninth victory of the season in Charlotte, beating UNC 30-10 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The win marked the program’s first postseason victory since 2020, and solidifies the program’s best season since 2016 when it won 10 games, its most as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

On episode No. 85 of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory, hand out game balls to top performers and take an early look ahead at next season.

Listen to the latest episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast at the top of this page or via your preferred podcast provider, and subscribe to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our award-winning WVU sports reporting, highlights, and archived shows.