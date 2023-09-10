Mountaineers roll in the rain against Duquesne – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Remember this name: Hudson Clement. The former prep standout at Martinsburg burst onto the collegiate scene with a trio of touchdowns in West Virginia's 56-17 win over Duquesne. After the game, Clement was put on scholarship. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to the action (and that lengthy rain delay), and hear from Clement and head coach Neal Brown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a night for Hudson Clement.

The former record-setting receiver for Martinsburg hauled in three touchdown grabs in West Virginia’s 56-17 win over Duquesne. It was his first major action as a Mountaineer, and immediately after the game, head coach Neal Brown announced that the redshirt freshman had earned a scholarship.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, we react to Clement’s performance against the Dukes, and hear from Brown. We also discuss the lengthy weather delay and upcoming showdown with Pitt.

