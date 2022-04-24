WVU baseball ends eventful week with rout of No. 9 Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

