The National Football League is unveiling its top players of 2023 and a former Mountaineer has earned a spot on the list for the first time of his career.

The Top 100 is voted on by the players themselves and revealed in groups of 10 through August 3. The latest installment released on Thursday was No. 71-80 and Geno Smith got the nod at No. 77.

Smith, the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, led the league in completion percentage last year at 69.8 percent. In his first year as Seattle’s starter, he threw for a total of 4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. The WVU Sports Hall of Famer lead the Seahawks to a playoff berth in 2022 and also earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus released data that showed no other NFL quarterback was better at throwing the deep ball last season than Smith.

Back in March, the nine-year veteran reached an agreement with the Seahawks on a new three-year deal worth an estimated $105 million.