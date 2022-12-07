Just one week remains for fans to cast their Pro Bowl votes

Geno Smith is having one of the best seasons among quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

The former Mountaineer great has thrown for a career-best 3,169 yards and a career-high 22 touchdowns through 12 games. His 72.7 percent completion percentage continues to lead the NFL.

While Smith is among the league’s best in stats, he’s also among the league’s top vote-getters for this year’s Pro Bowl.

The 2022 WVU Sports Hall of Fame inductee has received more than 70,200 votes from fans. That is the most votes for any quarterback who plays in the NFC, according to numbers released by the NFL on Wednesday.

Smith orchestrated his first fourth-quarter comeback in eight years on Sunday, when he threw the game-winning touchdown with less than 40 seconds remaining against division rival Los Angeles.

Fans can vote for Smith and all other Mountaineers in the NFL by visiting www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote. Fans can also tweet for Smith to be a Pro Bowler using the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Voting closes on December 15.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is set for February 5 in Las Vegas.

Rasul Douglas (2022) is the most recent Mountaineer to be an NFL all-star. He was the first since Adam Jones and Pat McAfee were both Pro Bowlers at the conclusion of the 2014 season.