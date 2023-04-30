MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The latest addition to the West Virginia secondary through the transfer portal announced his commitment to the Mountaineer football program on Sunday.

Anthony Wilson, a former defensive back with Georgia Southern, tweeted “I’m coming” with a graphic of his commitment to West Virginia just after 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon.

Wilson was a consistent performer for the Eagles.

He earned either honorable mention or third team All-Sun Belt honors every season from 2020 through 2022. This past season, he logged a team-high 1,023 defensive snaps, and finished second on the team with 101 tackles from the safety position.

As a redshirt junior in 2022, he also logged 1.5 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Arguably his best performance came in Georgia Southern’s win over No. 25 James Madison when Wilson recorded 11 tackles, a sack, and the game-sealing interception.

Wilson also played a team-high number of snaps on defense in 2021.

In all, Wilson has recorded 246 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions during his time with Georgia Southern. He has also logged 23 pass breakups.

Wilson entered the transfer portal on April 11. He is listed as 5-10, and weighs 200 pounds.

Wilson chose the Mountaineers over interest from other Power 5 programs such as Cincinnati, Duke, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Tennessee.

He has up to two years of college eligibility remaining.

Wilson is WVU’s latest pickup through the transfer portal. The Mountaineers have added former Baylor wideout Jaylen Ellis, and Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop through the portal over the past three weeks.