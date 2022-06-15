10 things you may not know about Best Virginia's newest player on the roster

Best Virginia once again branched outside of the WVU alumni umbrella with the addition of forward Tanner McGrew.

McGrew, however, is no stranger to the Best Virginia team, nor to West Virginia basketball.

Here are 10 things to know about Best Virginia’s newest big man.

McGrew is a West Virginia native

The 6 foot 8 inch forward grew up in Northcentral West Virginia. He played basketball at Buckhannon-Upshur High School, and then went on to play collegiately at West Virginia Wesleyan College where he received All-American honors.

He has played with Best Virginia players before

As mentioned above, McGrew is no stranger to Best Virginia. He played with Juwan Staten in France during the 2017-18 season. A year later, he played alongside Tarik Phillip and Jevon Carter in the NBA G-League as part of the Memphis Hustle. He also squared off against Best Virginia last year in an exhibition game.

McGrew is used to the bright lights

Despite never appearing in the NBA, McGrew has been playing professional basketball at various levels and in various countries since 2016. He’s played in the top league in three different countries.

McGrew also represented the USA

In 2019, McGrew was selected to be part of the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team. He appeared in two games for coach Jeff VanGundy, tallying a combined stat line of five points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

He is a talented musician

McGrew didn’t originally go to West Virginia Wesleyan as an athlete. He went to college as a trombone player. Yes, the man who once scored 31 points in a pro basketball game in Denmark is the same guy who won a high school talent show with his trombone skills. While McGrew said on Wednesday that he hasn’t played the trombone much recently, he’s also become quite skilled on the guitar.

Leg injury didn’t slow him down

McGrew suffered a broken leg during the 2019-2020 season, which sidelined him for roughly a year. After playing his way back into shape, he responded by putting together a solid season on Romania this year, where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

He, too, was a fan of the Final Four team

Yup, McGrew is just like the rest of us. He can remember watching that special 2010 WVU basketball team make its run to the Final Four. Da’Sean Butler and Kevin Jones, whom he’ll play beside this summer, still stick out to him from that team.

McGrew’s wife travels to each new destination with him

McGrew’s career has allowed him to play “home” games in six different countries, and on three different continents. His wife has been there with him every step of the way, as they travel together.

He does have experience in the Charleston Coliseum

The West Virginia Region of The Basketball Tournament will be held from July 24-27 inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. McGrew does have experience playing there when it was the site of the Mountain East Conference Tournament. In the final game of his collegiate career, McGrew tallied a double-double in the state capital.

Sees himself as a “facilitating big man”

According to proballers.com, McGrew has scored in double figures in 51.6 percent of his professional games since 2016. Despite that, and despite averaging 22.6 points per game as a college senior, McGrew doesn’t see himself as a scoring forward. In fact, he even called himself a “facilitating big man.” This season in Romania, he tallied at least one assist in all but two games, and at least five assists in seven games.