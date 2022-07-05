MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some of the faces have changed, but the goal remains the same for Best Virginia: show out for fans in the Mountain State, and make a run at the TBT’s $1 million prize.
The action in this annual summer tournament begins July 24 when the West Virginia Regional tips off in Charleston. The team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni is the No. 1 seed in that region, and will take on Virginia Dream in the opening round.
Before the action begins later this month, here’s a refresher on what each player and coach has been up to:
Coaching Staff
Head coach: James Long
- Recently completed third season as head coach of WVU Tech men’s basketball; entering second summer as Best Virginia’s head coach
- Guided Golden Bears to 26-6 overall record and 15-2 mark in conference last season
- Led WVU Tech to a conference championship in 2020-21; also reached conference title game last season
- Qualified for NAIA tournament in all three seasons at the helm (2019-20 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic)
Assistant coach: Dave Tallman
- Led Morgantown High to school’s second state championship triumph in boys basketball, capping campaign with a dramatic 56-53 win over Parkersburg South to claim the Class AAAA crown
- Has served as head coach of Morgantown boys’ basketball team since 2014
- Preparing for third TBT as a Best Virginia assistant
- Graduate of Wheeling University; also holds a master’s degree from Salem University
Assistant coach: Jevon Carter
- Guided WVU men’s basketball to Sweet 16 appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2018
- Career honors include three national defensive player of the year awards, two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year nods, four All-Big 12 Defensive Team selections and a consensus second team All-America selection in 2018
- WVU’s leader in career steals, single-season steals and single-season assists
- Became the first men’s basketball player from a major conference to eclipse 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a career
- Second round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft; recently concluded his fourth year in the NBA
- Reached the NBA Finals in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, joining an elite group of Mountaineers who have reached the association’s championship series
- Began the 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets; was later signed by the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom he averaged 17.7 minutes and 5.6 points per game
- Honored as a “Mountaineer Immortal” in the WVU Basketball Hall of Traditions
Returning Players
#3 – Juwan Staten (6-1 G from Dayton, Ohio)
- Played at WVU from 2012-15; began collegiate career at Dayton (2010-11)
- Played pro basketball from 2015-18 after going undrafted
- Named Most Valuable Foreign Player in Finnish Korisliiga in 2016-17; guided Vilpas Vikings to a championship game appearance that season
- Enjoyed a stint in the NBA G League in 2022 with the Maine Celtics
- Recently transitioned into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant on Bob Huggins’ staff during the 2020-21 season
- CEO of Hard 2 Guard Skills Academy
- Named head coach of Flyght Academy Prep basketball team in Dayton, Ohio, on June 28
#4 – Jamel Morris (6-4 G from Gahanna, Ohio)
- Returns to TBT for second stint with Best Virginia; in 2021, he became the first non-WVU alumnus to suit up for the team
- Played Division II basketball at Glenville State, Fairmont State
- Leading scorer for Mitteldeutscher BC (also known as Syntainics MBC) in 2021-22, averaging 16.6 points per game; team competes in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s premier basketball league
#5 – Jaysean Paige (6-2 G from Jamestown, New York)
- Played at WVU from 2014-16, contributing to a Sweet 16 run in 2015
- Has played professionally in various leagues since 2016
- Began 2021-22 season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game
- Made NBA debut on Jan. 1 with the Detroit Pistons after signing a 10-day contract via the hardship exemption
- Returned to the Maine Celtics later in January; was waived by the team on March 8 after suffering a season-ending injury
- Later signed with Indios de Mayaguez in Puerto Rico in 2022, where he became teammates with Kaleb Wesson
#21 – Kevin Jones (6-8 F from Mount Vernon, New York)
- Played at WVU from 2008-12, contributing to West Virginia’s iconic Final Four run in 2010
- One of Best Virginia’s founding members
- Made NBA debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2012; also played for the Canton Charge from 2012-14
- Most recently, Jones has competed in Japan’s B1 League, averaging 15.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game across three seasons
- In 2019-20 and 2020-21, he played for Toyota Alvark
- In 2021-22, he played for Hitachi Sun Rockers, averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 boards per contest
#41 – John Flowers (6-8 F from Waldorf, Maryland)
- Played at WVU from 2007-11; appeared on 2010 Final Four team
- Former co-general manager of Best Virginia, appearing in multiple TBTs
- 2019-20: Played for Soles de Mexicali in Mexico, averaging 13 points per game
- 2020-21: Signed with Boulazac in France, averaging 13.5 points per game
- 2021-22: Played most recent stint with Club Atletico Penarol of the Liga Uruguaya de Basquetbol
Newcomers
#1 – D’Angelo Hunter (6-7 F from Louisville, Kentucky)
- Played at Navarro College, WVU and Nicholls State during collegiate career
- Enjoyed professional stints for the Syracuse Stallions (TBL) and Mexico’s Pioneros de Los Mochis (CIBACOPA)
- Averaged 5.3 points in 18 games for Los Mochis
#2 – Devin Ebanks (6-9 F from Long Island City, New York)
- Played at WVU from 2008-10, joining fellow Final Four teammates John Flowers and Kevin Jones on the Best Virginia roster
- Possesses most NBA experience of any Best Virginia player (63 games played, 15 starts with the Lakers from 2010-13)
- Since tenure ended with Lakers in 2013, has played for 14 different pro teams on three continents
- Won Bahraini Premier League title last season with Al-Manama
- Averaged a career-best 25.0 points per game in 2019-20 with San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan
#10 – Jermaine Haley (6-7 F from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada)
- Played at WVU from 2018-20; collegiate career abruptly ended when the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament were cancelled due to COVID-19
- Signed first pro contract with HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim in 2020-21; averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game
- Completed a stint with Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League during the 2021-22 season
- Won the NBLC title in Canada with the London Lightning in 2022, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game
#15 – Tanner McGrew (6-8 F from Buckhannon, West Virginia)
- Played at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan from 2013-16; played high school ball at Buckhannon-Upshur
- Lone Mountain State native on Best Virginia’s 10-man roster
- Played in NBA G League in 2018-19 with Memphis Hustle and Salt Lake City Stars; stint with Hustle overlapped with Jevon Carter’s
- Competed for two seasons with FC Porto in Portugal’s top basketball league; averaged 14.4 points per game during 2019-20 campaign
- Most recently played for CSU Sibiu in Romania in 2021-22, averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest
#34 – Kaleb Wesson (6-10 F from Westerville, Ohio)
- Played at Ohio State from 2017-20
- Averaged 16.4 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22 with Indios de Mayaguez; shared court with former Mountaineer and current Best Virginia guard Jaysean Paige
- Completed a season in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2020-21