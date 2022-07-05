MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some of the faces have changed, but the goal remains the same for Best Virginia: show out for fans in the Mountain State, and make a run at the TBT’s $1 million prize.

The action in this annual summer tournament begins July 24 when the West Virginia Regional tips off in Charleston. The team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni is the No. 1 seed in that region, and will take on Virginia Dream in the opening round.

Before the action begins later this month, here’s a refresher on what each player and coach has been up to:

Coaching Staff

Head coach: James Long

Recently completed third season as head coach of WVU Tech men’s basketball; entering second summer as Best Virginia’s head coach

Guided Golden Bears to 26-6 overall record and 15-2 mark in conference last season

Led WVU Tech to a conference championship in 2020-21; also reached conference title game last season

Qualified for NAIA tournament in all three seasons at the helm (2019-20 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Assistant coach: Dave Tallman

Led Morgantown High to school’s second state championship triumph in boys basketball, capping campaign with a dramatic 56-53 win over Parkersburg South to claim the Class AAAA crown

Has served as head coach of Morgantown boys’ basketball team since 2014

Preparing for third TBT as a Best Virginia assistant

Graduate of Wheeling University; also holds a master’s degree from Salem University

Guided WVU men’s basketball to Sweet 16 appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2018

Career honors include three national defensive player of the year awards, two Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year nods, four All-Big 12 Defensive Team selections and a consensus second team All-America selection in 2018

WVU’s leader in career steals, single-season steals and single-season assists

Became the first men’s basketball player from a major conference to eclipse 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a career

Second round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft; recently concluded his fourth year in the NBA

Reached the NBA Finals in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, joining an elite group of Mountaineers who have reached the association’s championship series

Began the 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets; was later signed by the Milwaukee Bucks, with whom he averaged 17.7 minutes and 5.6 points per game

Honored as a “Mountaineer Immortal” in the WVU Basketball Hall of Traditions

Returning Players

Played at WVU from 2012-15; began collegiate career at Dayton (2010-11)

Played pro basketball from 2015-18 after going undrafted

Named Most Valuable Foreign Player in Finnish Korisliiga in 2016-17; guided Vilpas Vikings to a championship game appearance that season

Enjoyed a stint in the NBA G League in 2022 with the Maine Celtics

Recently transitioned into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant on Bob Huggins’ staff during the 2020-21 season

CEO of Hard 2 Guard Skills Academy

Named head coach of Flyght Academy Prep basketball team in Dayton, Ohio, on June 28

Returns to TBT for second stint with Best Virginia; in 2021, he became the first non-WVU alumnus to suit up for the team

Played Division II basketball at Glenville State, Fairmont State

Leading scorer for Mitteldeutscher BC (also known as Syntainics MBC) in 2021-22, averaging 16.6 points per game; team competes in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s premier basketball league

Played at WVU from 2014-16, contributing to a Sweet 16 run in 2015

Has played professionally in various leagues since 2016

Began 2021-22 season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game

Made NBA debut on Jan. 1 with the Detroit Pistons after signing a 10-day contract via the hardship exemption

Returned to the Maine Celtics later in January; was waived by the team on March 8 after suffering a season-ending injury

Later signed with Indios de Mayaguez in Puerto Rico in 2022, where he became teammates with Kaleb Wesson

Played at WVU from 2008-12, contributing to West Virginia’s iconic Final Four run in 2010

One of Best Virginia’s founding members

Made NBA debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2012; also played for the Canton Charge from 2012-14

Most recently, Jones has competed in Japan’s B1 League, averaging 15.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game across three seasons

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, he played for Toyota Alvark

In 2021-22, he played for Hitachi Sun Rockers, averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 boards per contest

Played at WVU from 2007-11; appeared on 2010 Final Four team

Former co-general manager of Best Virginia, appearing in multiple TBTs

2019-20: Played for Soles de Mexicali in Mexico, averaging 13 points per game

2020-21: Signed with Boulazac in France, averaging 13.5 points per game

2021-22: Played most recent stint with Club Atletico Penarol of the Liga Uruguaya de Basquetbol

Newcomers

Played at Navarro College, WVU and Nicholls State during collegiate career

Enjoyed professional stints for the Syracuse Stallions (TBL) and Mexico’s Pioneros de Los Mochis (CIBACOPA)

Averaged 5.3 points in 18 games for Los Mochis

Played at WVU from 2008-10, joining fellow Final Four teammates John Flowers and Kevin Jones on the Best Virginia roster

Possesses most NBA experience of any Best Virginia player (63 games played, 15 starts with the Lakers from 2010-13)

Since tenure ended with Lakers in 2013, has played for 14 different pro teams on three continents

Won Bahraini Premier League title last season with Al-Manama

Averaged a career-best 25.0 points per game in 2019-20 with San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan

Played at WVU from 2018-20; collegiate career abruptly ended when the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament were cancelled due to COVID-19

Signed first pro contract with HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim in 2020-21; averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game

Completed a stint with Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League during the 2021-22 season

Won the NBLC title in Canada with the London Lightning in 2022, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game

#34 – Kaleb Wesson (6-10 F from Westerville, Ohio)