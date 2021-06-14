Goetz becomes first WVU golfer to earn All-America Honors

Senior golfer Mark Goetz has become the first WVU golfer in school history to earn All-America honors as he was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Golfweek.

“This is a big moment, not only for Mark, but our young program,” coach Sean Covich said. “I’ve been saying since we restarted the program in 2015 that someone would become the first All-America golfer at WVU, and now that time has come.”

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native became WVU’s first NCAA Regional qualifier this season, finishing second at 8-under-par in the NCAA Regional in Noblesville, Indiana, just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championship.

In May, Goetz was named to the Division I PING All-Midwest Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“It has been great to watch Mark’s development on and off the golf course,” Covich said. “He came here as a talented and unrefined freshman in 2017 and now is one of the best players in the country.

“The key to his success was turning disappointments into motivation. He has worked hard on his game, he trusts his process, and he keeps moving forward regardless of the result. I am very happy for Mark, and I know he wants to lead this team to great things next season.”

Covich announced last week that Goetz and Logan Perkins will return for their fifth season of eligibility in 2021-22.