Goetz completes first round at NCAA Noblesville Regional

Senior is first Mountaineer to reach a regional as an individual qualifier

WVU golfer Mark Goetz is tied for 33rd place after the opening round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagamore Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana.

Goetz finished the opening round of this 75-player, three-day event with a 2-over-par 74.

The Mountaineer senior finished the front nine at 2-under and carded three birdies. That was good for a tie for fifth place:

After nine holes, Mark Goetz is tied for 5th at 2-under-par. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/io3FcbCxIT — WVU Golf (@WVUGolf) May 17, 2021

But Goetz was less successful on the back nine. A double-bogey on the 11th hole took him back to even. He later bogeyed three holes in a row after another birdie to take his score to 2-over for the round.

Goetz tallied four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on the day.

Goetz is competing as an individual qualifier at this NCAA Regional, becoming the first Mountaineer in program history to achieve that distinction. He is scheduled to play 18 holes Tuesday and another 18 holes Wednesday as this three-day regional continues.