Goetz leads Mountaineer Invitational after day one

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz shot 5-under-par to lead the 81-person Mountaineer Invitational field after 36 holes at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Goetz, a senior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, shot rounds of 70-69=139 and posted the only round below 70 in the field on a rainy and windy day in the sixth annual Mountaineer Invitational. He was one of two golfers in the field to post an under-par score after the first day, leading Brice Wilkinson of Southern Miss by four strokes. Goetz was the only golfer in the field to shoot under par in both rounds.

In the team standings, the Mountaineers shot rounds of 293-299=592 and trail Southern Miss by three strokes for the team lead. WVU is nine shots ahead of Chattanooga and 11 shots ahead of Georgia Southern and Loyola University Maryland.

“Mark Goetz carried our team on a very difficult and challenging day,” head coach Sean Covich said. “The course played really hard, and the weather didn’t help anything. But our guys battled, and we are in the final pairing with a chance to win tomorrow. That’s all you can ask for.”

Junior Kurtis Grant (74-76=150) and freshman Jackson Davenport (74-76=150) are tied for 12th place at 6-over-par. Sophomore Trent Tipton is 9-over-par and tied for 20th with rounds of 75-78=153. Senior Logan Perkins stands tied for 27th at 10-over-par with rounds of 76-78=154. Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau made his season debut following knee surgery. He shot 75-80=155 and is tied for 31st at 11-over-par.

Freshmen Olivier Ménard (76-84=160) and Will Stakel (81-79=160) played as individuals and are tied for 54th at 16-over-par.

The third and final round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at Pete Dye Golf Club. The event is free and open to the public.