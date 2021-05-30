Goetz named to PING All-Region Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior golfer Mark Goetz was named to the Division I PING All-Midwest Region Team, announced this weekend by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Goetz is the second player in school history named to the PING All-Midwest Region Team. Matthew Sharpstene earned those same honors in 2019.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native became WVU’s first NCAA Regional qualifier this season, finishing second at 8-under-par in the NCAA Regional in Noblesville, Indiana, just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championship.