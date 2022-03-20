MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University golfer Mark Goetz finished tied for ninth place to lead the Mountaineers at the Schenkel Invitational this weekend in Statesboro, Georgia.

Goetz, a fifth-year senior, shot 70-70-72=212 for 4-under-par at the par 72 Forest Heights Country Club. Fellow fifth-year senior Logan Perkins finished tied for 18th with rounds of 72-68-76=216 to finish Even par.

Senior Kurtis Grant tied for 42nd at 5-over-par with rounds of 70-75-76=221, while junior Trent Tipton (71-78-73=222) and sophomore Jackson Davenport (73-76-73=222) tied for 49th place at 6-over-par.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in eighth place out of 15 teams with rounds of 283-289-294=866 (2-over-par).

“I know the scorecard didn’t show it, but I thought the guys played really solid today,” coach Sean Covich said. “Ultimately, we couldn’t post the number we wanted, be it bad breaks or not executing the shots like we wanted, but that’s golf a lot of days. We need to learn from what happened, get back to work and be ready to bounce back next weekend at Bulls Bay.”

As a team, the Mountaineers will be back in action at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate next Sunday to Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Four Mountaineers – Olivier Ménard, Will Stakel, Todd Duncan and Max Green – will compete as individuals at the ECU Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Greenville, North Carolina, at the par 72, 6,830-yard Brook Valley Country Club.

“Also, I’m excited to see what our individuals do at East Carolina,” Covich added. “This is another opportunity for them to gain experience and continue to develop. Will, Oli, Max and Todd have all improved so much this season, and I’m excited to see how they compete.”