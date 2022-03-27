MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior golfer Kurtis Grant shot 1-under-par to lead the Mountaineers on the first day of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

Three WVU golfers – fifth-year senior Mark Goetz, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport – all shot Even par at the par 72 Bulls Bay Golf Club. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot a 4-over-par 76. Freshman Max Green is competing as an individual and shot a 76 on Sunday.

West Virginia’s 1-under-par 287 places the Mountaineers in 10th place after 18 holes, two shots behind Wisconsin and Purdue, three shots behind Kentucky and four shots behind Missouri and Auburn for fifth place.

“Trent battled back today after a very rough start, and Kurtis played some of the most consistent golf I’ve seen,” coach Sean Covich said. “We did have two big numbers that ended up costing us today, otherwise we would be in decent shape. We have a lot of work ahead of us these next two rounds. We need someone to step up tomorrow and get us back in the position we need to be in.”

The second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate will begin Monday at 9 a.m.

Three WVU golfers – sophomores Olivier Ménard and Will Stakel and freshman Todd Duncan – will compete as individuals at the Butler Spring Invitational in Indianapolis on Monday and Tuesday. The 36-hole tournament will be played at the par 70 Highland Country Club.

“Much like last week, these guys get another opportunity to gain experience, compete and build their resume,” Covich said. “Max Green took advantage of his opportunity at ECU, and I’m hoping that these guys do the same at Butler this week.”