MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was a homecoming game on all sides of the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performed for fans before West Virginia took on UCF. O’Neal started his pro basketball career in Orlando.

It really was UCF’s homecoming game, as the Knights and Mountaineers played in front of a sold-out crowd. Knights fans passed large ducks all around the stadium in the second half.

A large percentage of the fans on hand were wearing gold and blue. Among the fans in attendance were Garrett Greene’s family and friends — Greene grew up in Tallahassee, close to four hours north of UCF’s campus.

Greene earned the game ball, and knew exactly where the ball was going.

“My grandma… she didn’t let my dad play football growing up, and she’s been a teacher down in Miami for 24 years, yesterday was the first day she’s asked for off in I don’t know how many years. She’s never seen me play in person — she’s seen me play on TV, but never seen me play on TV. So, this ball’s going to her.” WVU QB Garrett Greene

Greene’s grandmother and the rest of his supporters saw him put forth another solid performance. Greene completed 61 percent of his passes for 156 yards, rushed for 55 more yards and three touchdowns, and led the Mountaineers to a 41-28 win to snap a two-game losing skid.

With that performance, Greene put himself on the short list of WVU’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. He eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards on Saturday, and also became the first WVU football player to ever throw for 350 or more yards in one game and rush for at least three touchdowns in another game in one season.