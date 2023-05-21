Co-Big 12 regular season champ West Virginia wraps up the regular season in Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Nationally ranked West Virginia completed a historic regular season by earning a share of the Big 12 regular season title. How did it happen, and what comes next for the Mountaineers as the postseason begins? Hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern discuss on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

Former West Virginia ace Michael Grove made the first start of his rehab assignment Sunday afternoon. Grove started on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Wheeling, West Virginia native struck out seven would-be hitters across 4 1/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and issued only one walk, however, two of the hits he surrendered left the yard for solo home runs.

He was saddled with a no-decision, though he did show off some of his athleticism in getting to the first base bag quickly in the second inning.

Grove’s minor league appearance on Sunday was his first time being on the mound for a game since suffering a groin injury on April 20 at the MLB level.

Grove made four big-league starts this season before being injured. He has endured mixed results and has largely not been completely healthy in his second season with Los Angeles. He had an 0-1 record with an 8.44 earned run average, as he has been responsible for 15 runs allowed in 16 innings pitched.

Grove has been tinkering with a new pitch, nicknamed “The Mountaineer,” this spring, which was on full display during a six-strikeout performance against the Cubs on April 15.

The 26-year-old right-hander is a former second-round pick. He made his MLB debut on May 15, 2022. Grove has a 1-1 record with a 5.96 ERA in 11 career appearances at the major league level.

The WVU product is one of several Dodgers starters who either have dealt, or currently are dealing with injuries this season.