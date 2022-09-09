MONTVILLE, CT – The countdown to Bob Huggins’ enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame continues.

Ryan Decker recaps the first day of Hall of Fame weekend, during which Huggins signed autographs, met with the media, and will receive a Hall of Fame ring.

Huggins will be officially enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.