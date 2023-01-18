MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).

He finished the year with a 4.66 ERA and an 8-5 record. He started 2022 with a career-high 10 strikeouts in a win over Kent State.

Over the summer, the lefty made Cape Cod League history when he threw the first nine-inning complete game in the league since 2017. He was also named a CCL All-Star.

Randy Mazey’s ballclub opens the 2023 campaign on February 17 at Georgia Southern. Its home opener is set for Wednesday, March 8 vs. Canisius.

The WVU Baseball Leadoff Dinner, presented by Pad2Pad Logistics and Consulting, takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Morgantown Event Center. To reserve your table or tickets to the event, register online at WVUMAC.com/Events. All proceeds support the WVU baseball team.