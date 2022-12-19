MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of basketball hall of famers will share the stage next month at the annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry.

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that former NBA star and current TV personality Charles Barkley will serve as the headline guest for his signature fundraising event in 2023.

“Sir Charles” played 16 seasons in the NBA with the 76ers, Suns and Rockets. He was named NBA MVP in 1993, was an 11-time All-NBA honoree, and he retired as the fourth NBA player to register at least 20,000 career points, 10,000 career rebounds and 4,000 career assists.

Barkley was featured on lists of the all-time greatest players to commemorate the association’s 50th and 75th anniversaries. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 for his career accomplishments on the hardwood, and was inducted again in 2010 as a member of the “Dream Team.”

Barkley currently serves as a studio analysts on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” He has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards thanks to his contributions to the popular program.

The 11th-annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry is set for Jan. 27 at Mylan Park. All proceeds benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the WVU Cancer Institute and the Remember the Miners Flagship Scholars Program.

Last year, the 10th edition of the fish fry raised more than $2 million. The fundraiser has generated more than $16.5 million since its inception.

For more details on next month’s event, click here.