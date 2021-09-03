Here’s what’s coming up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show

Year three of the Neal Brown era will kick off this Saturday when the Mountaineers face the Maryland Terrapins in College Park. Before kickoff, catch up on every gameday storyline with a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest updates on the Mountaineers via exclusive interviews with the head coach and starting quarterback Jarret Doege.

WVU’s Brand & Trademark Licensing Director Nikki Goodenow also joins the program to provide details on Mountaineer Nation Day, which is set for Saturday.

And, for the first time ever on The Neal Brown Show, legendary WVU head coach and hall of famer Don Nehlen will join The Wolf’s Den for a touching and insightful conversation with his former player.

Nick and Anjelica will bring you the latest storylines on WVU football as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Get analysis of Doege’s offseason improvements from quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan.

Tony Caridi and Neal Brown will bring you their take to discuss WVU’s depth chart, the excitement of kicking off a new season and so much more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Doege will join the program to chat with Anjelica on the changes he made in the offseason after his last performance in the Liberty Bowl, as well as the changes he made to his facial hair.

WVU Football Radio Sideline Reporter Jed Drenning also returns to the program to bring you his breakdown on the Mountaineers and his keys to a victory over West Virginia’s border rival.

Gold and Blue Nation contributor Scott Nolte is back this season to bring you his weekly keys to a Mountaineer victory in the Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.