The Mountaineers have risen more than two dozen spots in the national RPI since the start of April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team (20-10, 5-1 Big 12) is red hot, at the moment.

Randy Mazey’s group has won five in a row, and 10 of their last 12 games, overall.

The Mountaineers have also won back-to-back Big 12 series, including a weekend sweep of visiting Baylor.

The recent hot streak has WVU rapidly moving up in multiple regards: up to first place in the Big 12 Conference standings; up the NCAA baseball RPI list; up into the NCAA Tournament projections; and up into the rankings in one poll.

As far as the early Big 12 standings go, Mazey said Sunday that he’s not concerned with where the Mountaineers sit at this point.

“I don’t even pay attention to that stuff. We just try to win them one game at a time,” Mazey said. “And you know, it’s early. We’ve only played two weekend [series], everyone else has played four I think. So, being in first place right now literally means nothing. It just means we’ve played pretty well so far.”

Mid-season NCAA Tournament projections likely mean just as much. Though, it is a good sign to see WVU appear in those projections from this point on.

As for the Mountaineers’ standing in the national RPI order, and in the national rankings, those are always important.

Entering this week, West Virginia is No. 41 in the nation in RPI. That is a 30-spot improvement from where WVU was prior to facing TCU on April 1.

Over the last 11 days, the Mountaineers have surpassed both the Horned Frogs and the Bears in the metric, and are now the fifth-highest rated team in the Big 12. Each of the four teams rated higher than the Mountaineers are slotted in the Top 25 of RPI.

Home sweep home for WVU baseball – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Randy Mazey's squad has won five of its first six games in the Big 12 after wrapping up its first sweep in the league since 2016. As it stands after the weekend, the Mountaineers are in first place — but with a slight asterisk. Right fielder Austin Davis blasted the WVU offense from the leadoff spot, logging eight hits over the three games as the Mountaineer offense put up 22 runs on the Baylor Bears in Morgantown. A tough test looms on the other end, though, as the top-10 Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Morgantown. In the latest episode of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down all three games of WVU's sweep over Baylor and take a look at the state of the squad as it enters the second half of its season.

With their rise in the RPI metric, the Mountaineers have also risen into the rankings, at least in one poll.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has West Virginia ranked No. 24 in this week’s poll.

This marks the first time that WVU has appeared in that poll this season. It also marks just the second time this year that West Virginia has been featured in the Top 25 of any of the major outlets.

The Mountaineers will look to extend their recent hot streak on Tuesday, as they hit the road to take on Penn State.

After that, West Virginia will face its toughest test of the season, when No. 5 Oklahoma State (23-9, 7-2 Big 12) comes to Morgantown. That three-game series will begin on Friday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.