MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the Pac-12’s future in jeopardy, former Washington State head volleyball coach Jen Greeny knew there was no better time than the present to get ahead of the curve.

So when the head coaching job at West Virginia University opened up, Green’s eyes widened.

“The biggest thing for me is Wren Baker and the vision he has for West Virginia University athletics, and volleyball in particular,” she said. “We love building programs.”

She and her husband, Burdette (who is also her assistant coach and recruiting coordinator), recognized that they were at one of those metaphorical forks in the road. They could stay in Pullman, where she played college volleyball and then served as the head of the program for over a decade, or they could take a risk at what seemed to be the perfect time.

“I think with the uncertainty, of course, with the conference [and] the Pac-12 now not being there, it’s tough, and that uncertainty in this profession is hard,” she said. “We also graduated a lot of seniors, and we have an eight-grade daughter, so kind of the perfect time to find a new challenge.”

In 13 seasons with the Cougars, she amassed a 235-175 (.573) record and led Wazzu to a program-record eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16s and two Pac-12 Coach of the Year nods. Her players also accounted for 30 Pac-12 all-conference honors and nine Pac-12 all-freshman honors.

Before then, she spent four years at Lewis-Clark State College, where her team finished first in the conference all four years.

“I think we’re very good trainers, as well,” she said. “We never really got the blue-chip athlete, but we trained really well and have great team chemistry and build a culture on that.”

According to Greeny, WVU is expected to return 11 players from its 2023 roster next year. That includes star attack-specialist Hailey Green, who is No. 11 on the all-time WVU points list.

Greeny is no stranger to recruiting international talent, something she says she learned to use to her advantage after recognizing the talent needed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Some of the staples of her recent roster have been European, and she says that she will look into Europe, Canada and Mexico for recruits.

“We will scour the ends of the Earth to find the right volleyball players,” she said.

Along with a strong record and several Pac-12 recognitions, Greeny and her husband rode the wave of volleyball’s rising popularity to benefit the Cougar program. Under Greeny, WSU sold out their season tickets, increased participation in youth camps four times over and implemented a state-of-the-art playing surface called Taraflex that is becoming standard in the highest levels of volleyball.

“I think it’s a great recruiting tool, and we saw so many reductions of injuries,” she said.

Above all, the Greenys are fans of the small-town environment that Morgantown and the WVU fanbase bring to the table. Pair that with support from the administrators and a diligent few months in the transfer portal, and Greeny believes the Mountaineers are in fine shape.

“I think it’s a great place to start and it’s a solid base,” she said.