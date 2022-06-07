Nine teams that West Virginia played during the course of the regular season earned a spot in the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Five of those teams are Big 12 Conference opponents. Oklahoma State and Texas were both named regional hosts.

WVU went a combined 10-13 against those teams this year.

Here is how those programs fared in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Oklahoma State – Stillwater Regional

Host Oklahoma State won its first game of the regional, and then ran into trouble.

The Cowboys, who went finished in fourth place in the Big 12 regular season standings, lost to Arkansas in a high-scoring game that went late into the night on Saturday. That dropped OK State into the elimination portion of the regional, and things got wild from there.

Oklahoma State trailed Missouri State 12-0 after just the third inning. But the Pokes came all the way back, as Griffin Doresching hit an opposite-field grand slam to give Oklahoma State a 17-14 lead just three innings later. The Cowboys went on to win 29-15.

The Cowboys then scored 14 more runs Sunday night against the Razorbacks to force a winner-take-all game on Monday. However, OK State’s bats finally ran out of runs in that contest

Regional outcome: 3-2, Eliminated

No. 9 Texas – Austin Regional

Big 12 Tournament runner-up, Texas, did not have any trouble. Nor did David Pierce’s group have any dramatics to play through.

The Longhorns won both of their first two games of the Austin Regional.

And after getting the early portion of Sunday off to watch the elimination game, Texas took care of Air Force easily in the nightcap.

The Longhorns are moving on, and will play at ECU beginning on Friday.

Regional outcome: 3-0, Advances to Super Regional

Oklahoma – Gainesville Regional

Arguably the hottest team in the nation stayed hot. Playing in one of the most evenly matched regionals, Oklahoma won each of its first two contests in Gainesville, putting the Sooners just one win away from a berth in a Super Regional.

Oklahoma’s bats finally cooled off a little Sunday night, when they ran into a buzz saw out of the Florida bullpen. The Gators forced a winner-take-all game that was played Monday.

Trailing 3-1 after seven innings, Oklahoma’s bats woke up. The Sooners plated four runs in the eighth, and went on to win 5-4.

OU, which has now won 13 of its last 17 games, will play past the Regional round of the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Sooners will play at No. 4 Virginia Tech starting Friday.

Regional outcome: 3-1, Advances to Super Regional

Texas Christian – College Station Regional

West Virginia went 2-1 during the regular season against the Big 12 regular season champions.

The Horned Frogs lost their first game of the NCAA Tournament, but came back with a win against Oral Roberts. They then made easy work of Louisiana in the first game on Sunday, which set up the regional final against Texas A&M.

Of course, the Aggies are coached by former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The “Scholssnagle Bowl” was one of the many tight, and dramatic games that played out around the country Sunday evening. But in the end, it was Schossnagle’s new team that beat his hold team.

Regional outcome: 2-2, Eliminated

Texas Tech – Statesboro Regional

The Raid Raider bats went uncharacteristically quiet in the postseason.

Texas Tech didn’t score more than five runs in any of its three games at the Big 12 Tournament, and that would’ve felt like a big day at the plate given what they did in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders lost 3-2 to Notre Dame in the regional opener, and then won 2-0 to avoid elimination on Saturday. Texas Tech won 3-1 in its first game on Sunday to advance to the regional finale.

But once again the bats were silent for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders put together 10 hits, but scored just one run, and saw their season come to an end.

Regional outcome: 2-2, Eliminated

Campbell – Knoxville Regional

The Campbell Fighting Camels gave the No. 1 overall seed everything it could handle in the second game of the Knoxville Regional.

After putting 15 runs on the board against Georgia Tech in the regional opener, Campbell had an early lead against top-seeded Tennesse. The Volunteers proved to be too much to handle, though, handing the Fighting Camels a 12-7 loss.

Campbell ran out of steam, though, as the season came to an end in lopsided fashion.

Regional outcome: 0-2, Eliminated

Canisius – Coral Gables Regional

The Golden Griffins also gave its regional host everything it could handle to start out the tournament.

Canisius, which was dominated by WVU in the one meeting during the regular season, had an early lead against host Miami. The Hurricanes, though, came back to beat the Griffins.

Canisius was then eliminated from postseason play by a very good Arizona team out of the Pac-12 on Sunday afternoon.

Regional outcome: 0-2, Eliminated

Central Michigan – Gainesville Regional

Central Michigan started the regular season as the No. 16 team in the country, but dropped both of its early season contests against West Virginia.

The Chippewas started the Gainesville Regional against host No. 13 Florida and lost.

Central Michigan bounced back to beat a good Liberty team in extra innings on Saturday. However, CMU was eliminated by the Gators in a one-run ballgame Sunday afternoon.

Regional outcome: 1-2, Eliminated

Coastal Carolina – Greenville Regional

The 2016 national champions started out its run in the NCAA Tournament with a loss on Friday.

After responding with a two-run win over Coppin State on Saturday, the Chanticleers won on a walk-off single in the ninth inning to advance to the regional final Sunday afternoon.

Coastal Carolina’s bats came alive in the Sunday nightcap against host East Carolina. That forced a winner-take-all game Monday afternoon.

The ECU bats exploded, as Coastal Carolina seemingly ran out of pitching in what became the final game of its season.

Regional outcome: 3-2, Eliminated

Overall Opponent NCAA Record: 17-15, Two teams playing in Super Regionals