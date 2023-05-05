MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of RaeQuan Battle to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

Battle, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Tulalip, Washington, played the last two seasons at Montana State. He began his career at Washington for two seasons. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

This past season at Montana State, Battle averaged 17.7 points per game, starting all 35 contests. He shot 46.9 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from 3-point range and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. Battle was named to the All-Big Sky Conference First Team and was named All-Big Sky Tournament MVP after scoring 25 points in the championship game against Northern Arizona. Battle scored 27 points against K-State in the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 32 points at Sacramento State and had a career-best seven 3-point field goals made at Southern Utah.

In 2021-22, Battle played in all 35 games and was named the Big Sky Conference’s Top Reserve honoree. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds for the season with an 11.5 points per game mark over the final 18 games. Battle made 13 of 14 free throws in Montana State’s Big Sky Tournament semifinal win over Weber State.

Battle spent his first two seasons at Washington, playing in 34 games with four starts. He scored 19 points in 21 minutes against Oregon. Battle opened the 2020-21 season with 10 points against Baylor.

For his career, he has started 39 of 104 games played. Battle has scored 1,079 points with 241 rebounds. He has made 124 3-point field goals, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

“RaeQuan is an athletic, dynamic scorer who can score in a multitude of ways,” Huggins said. “He’s very crafty with the ball, changes speeds and utilizes the shot fake extremely well to create his own shot. RaeQuan is a terrific person, and we are excited to have him.”

He attended Marysville-Pilchuck High School, leading his school to consecutive district titles and helped the Monarchs win 19 straight games en route to a fourth-place finish at the WIAA State Championship. Battle finished his prep career as his high school’s leading scorer with 1,667 points. He holds the school’s single-game scoring record of 43 points while also pulling down 23 rebounds.

Battle is a member of the Tulalip Reservation and became the first Tulalip Tribe member to earn a Division I basketball scholarship. He was named the 2019 Tulalip Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year, celebrating the Club’s most inspiring teens.