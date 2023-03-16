WVU head coach Bob Huggins communicates with his players during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Bob Huggins’ 41st season as a basketball coach and 16th season as the leader of the Mountaineers concluded Thursday at the NCAA Tournament.

Ninth-seeded WVU men’s basketball fell eighth-seeded Maryland 67-65 in the first round. The berth to the tournament was the 26th of his hall of fame coaching career, including his 11th with his alma mater.

After the game, Huggins was asked about his future in coaching. Read the transcript of the exchange below:

Q. Might be early for this question, Coach. But just with your length of time in this business. What have you thought about your future and how long do you want to keep doing this?

BOB HUGGINS: You know the only thing I’ve thought about in the last whatever month and a half was getting these guys to a point where they could come here. Erik for instance had never played in an NCAA Tournament. We want to get those guys to an NCAA Tournament and experience the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, ours isn’t is going to be very long, but at least he got to play in one. I don’t know. It’s like anything else, you know. You probably got people who enjoy reading what you write, and there’s people who say I wouldn’t read a damn thing he writes. I got the same situation going on. I got people who think I should stay on for quite a while, and there’s people probably thinking I ought to pack it in and let some young kid come in and screw it up.

With 935 career victories, Huggins is the winningest active head coach in Division I men’s basketball. He earned his 935th victory by beating Texas Tech at the Big 12 Tournament.

Huggins also ranks third on the all-time Division I men’s basketball wins list, trailing only legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202 wins) and former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim (1,015 wins). Boeheim retired earlier this month, making Huggins the active wins leader in the sport.

In September, Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.