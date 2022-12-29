MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will return to the court on Saturday against Kansas State, according to coach Bob Huggins.

“He’s going to play,” Huggins said. “He’s ready to go.”

The fifth-year senior missed WVU’s previous two games after landing awkwardly on his knee early in the Mountaineers’ game against UAB. He returned to that game and led the team with 16 points, but sat on the bench during WVU’s clashes with Buffalo and Stony Brook.

After WVU’s win over Stony Brook on Dec. 22, Huggins said Matthews was recovering from a “deep bone bruise.”

“He’s fine,” Huggins said on Thursday. “Thank goodness it wasn’t a tear, it was a bruise, and a bruise there is not any different than a bruise on your arm, your elbow. He’s fine.”

Matthews’ return could be a major boost to the Mountaineers. He is the highest-tenured player at West Virginia in his fourth season with the program and has become a leader on and off the court, topping the squad in minutes per game and plus-minus.