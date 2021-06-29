Huggins expects immediate impact from Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry

To say there’s been a number of changes made to Bob Huggins’ roster this offseason would be an understatement, and more could be coming in the next week. Nonetheless, the head coach really likes the current state of his program.

“Obviously, we like our roster,” Huggins said during a summer media session Tuesday. “We don’t have as much size as we’ve had the past few years, but we’ve got guys that are going to be able to defend the rim and be more versatile.”

Huggins has also added a new guard who excels at getting to the rim: Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry. That’s a skill few current Mountaineers possess.

Bob Huggins likes what Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry can bring to #WVU: “He’s really good at attacking the rim.”



“He’s really good at attacking the rim, and should Deuce [McBride] not return, we need somebody who can put pressure on the rim,” Huggins said. “Taz [Sherman] and Sean [McNeil] can both score, but they aren’t really great at attacking the rim. Malik is a guy that can really attack the rim and I think he is a guy that can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate.”

Curry started in all 20 games for the Monarchs last season and led the team in scoring (15.7 points per game), steals (37) and assists (71). He reached double-figures in scoring in all but one game and was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

When the 6-foot-1 guard committed to the Mountaineers in April, Huggins said he believes Curry will be “one of the most competitive players in college basketball” next season.

According to Huggins, McBride and McNeil have yet to make their decisions regarding their future with the program. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is July 7.