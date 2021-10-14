Huggins’ Mountaineers tied for fifth in the league’s preseason poll

On the eve of the Gold-Blue Debut, Bob Huggins’ team tied with Oklahoma State for fifth in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll that was released on Thursday.

The Jayhawks’ reign as the preseason favorite was snapped last year when Baylor was picked first, but Kansas takes over that top spot once again this season. KU received 8 first-place votes while Texas earned two. The Bears check in at No. 3. After the Mountaineers and Cowboys, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State make up 7-10.

2021 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Kansas (8) – 80 pts

Texas (2) – 70 pts

Baylor – 67 pts

Texas Tech – 51 pts

Oklahoma State – 49 pts

West Virginia – 49 pts

Oklahoma – 20 pts

TCU – 24 pts

Kansas State – 22 pts

Iowa State – 9 pts

The league’s preseason accolades were announced on Wednesday and guard Taz Sherman earned honorable mention.

The Gold-Blue Debut scrimmage will tip-off on Friday at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will host Akron in a charity exhibition matchup on Oct. 29 before officially opening the season on Nov. 9 vs. Oakland. Big 12 Conference play begins at Texas on Jan. 1.