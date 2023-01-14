MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock.

As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.

The WVU guard took a dribble, and with Noland still providing pressure, hurled a contested fadeaway three-pointer. Instead of giving WVU the lead, the ball hit off the backboard and into Oklahoma’s possession, effectively ending the contest.

“He ran himself out of the shot,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “Erik’s got so much confidence at times that he thinks he can do things — I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one.”

Those two screeners were supposed to “close the gate,” as Huggins said, to give Stevenson an open shot. It didn’t quite work out that way, and the coach commiserated with his shooter.

“I don’t know if that’s the shot he wanted to shoot, but it definitely wasn’t the shot that everybody else wanted him to shoot,” Huggins said. “I mean, the whole deal was that if you don’t have a shot, turn it, drive it hard, pitch it — which is what we did at the end and Seth [Wilson] made the shot.”

Stevenson has been a topic of conversation after games throughout WVU’s Big 12 slate. Entering conference play, the fifth-year out of Washington was the team’s leading scorer, but two foul-outs and some shaky shooting performances have caused a dip in his average.

Huggins defended his guard on Saturday, noting that there has been plenty going on with Stevenson outside of the public’s sight.

“Erik has not been well. Erik has spent a couple of days in the hospital,” Huggins said. “That’s not the usual Erik, he’s been sick. There’s a lot of stuff going around.”