Huggins to add junior college transfer to 2022 recruiting class

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Bob Huggins is adding a rangy forward to his next recruiting class. 

Forward Pat Suemnick, a 6-8 forward who previously played at Robert Morris, announced Wednesday that he is committing to WVU men’s basketball.

Suemnick received a scholarship from Robert Morris in 2020. He appeared in 16 games during the 2020-21 season for the Colonials, averaging 2.4 points per game and 8.4 minutes per game. He transferred to Triton College, a junior college in Illinois, after his true freshman season. 

The native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, will join the Mountaineers for the 2022-23 season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

Huggins and the Mountaineers recently began practicing for their upcoming 2021-22 campaign. The team’s annual Gold-Blue Debut is set for Oct. 15 at the WVU Coliseum. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Trending Stories

Follow GBN on Twitter!