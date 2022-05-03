Mountaineer bats catch fire before hosting No. 10 Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Huss Bus got back in the fast lane over the weekend.

Entering the series at Kansas, freshman Grant Hussey was batting .227. After a trio of games in the Sunflower State, that number is now .243.

Big 12 play has been a bit of a challenge for the newcomer. Through the first four league series, he combined for two RBI, both against Texas Tech, and four hits. He doubled up both of those numbers over the final two contests with the Jayhawks as he finished with a combined four RBI and five hits.

In game two, Hussey knocked two over the fence to add to his team-high home run total.

The series finale was all about the long ball for the Mountaineers, and Hussey again got in on the action. A double and his third homer of the series highlighted his day. In four at-bats, he totaled one run, two hits and two RBI.

As a team, the Mountaineers launched 10 homers in three games against KU.

Before the weekend, Hussey hadn’t launched one out of the ballpark since March 25 against Marshall, but he continues his reign as Mountaineer’s top home run hitter in his freshman campaign with nine. He earned some separation from McGwire Holbrook, who ranks second on the roster in homers with six.

The first baseman is tied for No. 3 in RBI (27) and checks in at No. 5 in hits (34).

Hussey and the Mountaineers return to action on Wednesday as they host the University of Charleston at 6 p.m. League play resumes Friday when Mazey’s club begins a three-game home series against Texas.