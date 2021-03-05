If the Big 12 Tournament started today, and how it could change before it does for real

Get your popcorn ready — the Big 12 Conference is set for a wild finale to the regular season.

Eight teams will tip off in the final weekend of the season, with a lot of potential for movement in the standings as teams wrestle for the best seed possible in the conference tournament. In fact, only half of the league is actually locked in to their seeds — Baylor (the top seed), Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State — the quartet that rounds out the bottom.

That means the middle of the standings — from the 2-seed all the way down to the 6-seed — can look drastically different come Monday.

Of course, this season’s standings function slightly differently due to COVID-19. Teams have been forced to complete varying numbers of games this season, so the standings are determined based on conference win percentage rather than the conference record.

Here’s a look at what the Big 12 Tournament would look like if it started before the weekend’s games, and how each team could move by the start of the tournament:

1) Baylor

Big 12 record: 12-1 ( 92.3% )

) Overall record: 20-1

Remaining game: vs. Texas Tech (Sun at 3 p.m. on ESPN2)

Potential movement: None. The Bears locked up the Big 12 regular season title with its overtime win over West Virginia on Saturday.

2) West Virginia

Big 12 record: 11-5 ( 68.75% )

) Overall record: 18-7

Season finale: vs. Oklahoma State (Sat. at 2 p.m. on ESPN2)

Potential movement: Can fall as far as the 4-seed.

Scenarios: WVU can make their 2-seed official with a win on Saturday over Oklahoma State. If they lose, they will slip down to the 3-seed at least — if Texas wins, though, they run the risk of falling two spots to the 4-seed.

3) Kansas

Big 12 record: 12-6 ( 66.67% )

) Overall record: 19-8

Remaining game: none

Potential movement: Can jump to the 2-seed.

Scenarios: The Jayhawks have completed their regular season and are waiting in the proverbial clubhouse for West Virginia to finish theirs. With a WVU win, Kansas stays put at the 3-seed, and with a WVU loss, they jump to the 2-seed.

4) Texas

Big 12 record: 10-6 ( 62.5 %)

%) Overall record: 16-7

Remaining game: at TCU (Sat. at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Potential movement: Can jump to the 3-seed, or fall as low as the 6-seed.

Scenarios: In addition to a win, Texas is hoping for a West Virginia loss as any hope to move up in the standings — in which case they’d move up to the 3-seed behind Kansas, jumping WVU at the 4-seed. Things get risky if the Longhorns lose, however — that makes them vulnerable to both Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, who would both then hop over Texas with wins.

5) Oklahoma State

Big 12 record: 10-7 ( 58.8% )

) Overall record: 17-7

Remaining game: at West Virginia (Sat. at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Potential movement: Can jump to the 4-seed, or fall to the 6-seed.

Scenarios: The Cowboys are in a precarious spot with the fifth seed, with some power over where they land. With a win, there’s a chance that they can move up to the 4-seed, but losing means they could slip down to six. Of course, they need outside help for either outcome — if Texas wins, then the Cowboys are stonewalled from going up, and if Texas Tech loses, the door is open for the fall.

6) Texas Tech

Big 12 record: 9-7 ( 56.25% )

) Overall record: 17-8

Remaining game: at Baylor (Sun. at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Potential movement: Can jump to the 4- or 5-seed.

Scenarios: Luckily for Texas Tech, there is no possibility of an eleventh-hour fall in the standings, as they have the tie-breaker over Oklahoma. If they pull off the upset against Baylor, they can get as high as the 4-seed — but for that to happen, they’ll have to hope for losses from both Texas and Oklahoma State. If only Texas loses, however, the Red Raiders can hop up to the fifth spot over the Longhorns, while OSU occupies the fourth.

7) Oklahoma

Big 12 record: 9-8 ( 52.94% )

) Overall record: 14-9

Remaining game: None

Potential movement: None. Although losses for Oklahoma State and Texas Tech would knot the teams up in terms of conference record win percentage, the Sooners took losses in all of their meetings with the Red Raiders and the Cowboys — meaning Oklahoma is locked in at the 7-seed.

8) TCU

Big 12 record: 5-10 ( 33.3% )

) Overall record: 12-12

Remaining game: vs. Texas (Sun. at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Potential movement: None. TCU is officially the 8-seed.

9) Kansas State

Big 12 record: 3-14 ( 17.65% )

) Overall record: 7-19

Remaining game: vs. Iowa State (Sat. at 5 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Potential movement: None. The Wildcats are solidified as the 9-seed.

10) Iowa State