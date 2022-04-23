MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football named its spring award winners during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. 

Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett, wide receiver Grayson Malashevich and offensive lineman Doug Nester were honored as the program’s Iron Mountaineers. Since 1996, 76 student-athletes have been granted this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding performers in the program’s strength and conditioning program. 

Frazier, Malashevich and Nester are each West Virginia natives.

In addition, Morgantown native Nick Malone received the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award, which is given annually to the program’s top walk-on. The award is presented in memory of Tommy Nickolich, a former WVU player who died of cancer in 1983. 

Past Iron Mountaineers include: 

2021 – Leddie Brown, Zach Frazier, Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr., Scottie Young Jr.

2020 – Dante Bonamico, Noah Guzman, James Gmiter and Bryce Ford-Wheaton

2019 – Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Colton McKivitz, Alec Sinkfield

2018 – Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery

2017 – David Long Jr., Jon Lewis, 90Elijah Wellman

2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman

2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky

2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley

2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke

2012 – Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman

2011 – Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy

2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy

2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams

2008 – Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Sowers

2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud

2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton

2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson

2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello

2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig

2002 – Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo

2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett

2000 – Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake

1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy

1998 – Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman

1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe

1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.

Past Nickolich Award winners include:

1991             Keith Taparausky, RB

1992             Brett Parise, WR

1993             Matt McCulty, WR

1994             Randy Fulmore, DB

1995             Rob Keys, DB

1996             Matt Ceresa, OL

1997             David Lightcap, DB

1998             Mark Corman, TE

1999             Bryan Lorenz, LB

2000             Ben Collins, LB

2001             Jeremy Knapp, TE

2002             Moe Fofana, RB

2003             John Pennington, WR

2004             Jeff Noechel, LB

2005             George Shehl, H/DB

2006             Tim Lindsey, LS

2007             Andy Emery, LB

2008             Adam Hughes, LS

2009             Josh Taylor, DL

2010             Matt Lindamood, FB

2011             Ryan Nehlen, WR

2012             Tyler Anderson, DE

2013             Connor Arlia, WR                    

2014             Michael Calicchio, OL

2015             Justin Arndt, LB

2016             Jon Lewis, DL

2017             Nick Meadows, LS

2018             Evan Staley, K

2019             Jake Abbott, LB

2020             Osman Kamara, S

2021             Graeson Malashevich, WR/H

2022             Nick Malone, OL