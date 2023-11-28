Wild finish in Waco: West Virginia ends its regular season with a W – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Abe Fenwick, the highest-rated high school quarterback in the state of West Virginia, is staying in the Mountain State.
Fenwick, a three-star recruit, announced his verbal commitment to the West Virginia football team Tuesday. This marks a change in his commitment status, as he was originally committed to William & Mary. He decommitted from the Tribe on Nov. 22.
Fenwick, a senior at George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia, is the sixth-highest rated player in West Virginia, according to 247Sports. He is listed at 6-3 and weighs 200 pounds. He tossed for 1,786 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season.
Fenwick was named to the Second Team all-state team last season as a junior. This season, he led George Washington High to a 6-4 regular season record, but suffered a one-point loss at Bridgeport in the first round of the Triple-A playoffs.
On top of his offer from William & Mary, the Charleston, West Virginia native also held offers from Elon, UMass, and Old Dominion, and had interest from Dartmouth, Liberty, Marshall and Pitt. A dual-sport athlete, Fenwick also plays baseball at George Washington.