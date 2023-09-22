MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-8) dropped a three-set match to Iowa State on Friday, Sept. 22 at the WVU Coliseum.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green led the team with 17 kills, hitting for .455. Freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath followed with 10 kills, and three blocks. Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo added 35 assists and one service ace.

Fifth year Camilla Covas collected 12 digs, followed by sophomore defensive specialist Samiha Foster with seven.

West Virginia struck first in the match, with a kill from Jackson. The Cyclones went on a four-point scoring run, marking a 14-10 score at the halfway point. The Mountaineers responded with back-to-back kills from freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich and Green. West Virginia added three last-minute kills and benefited from Cyclone errors before Iowa State sealed off the first set, 25-21.

The second started off with a 7-6 lead for the Mountaineers, which the Cyclones responded to with five consecutive points. Iowa State held onto the lead throughout the remainder of the second, taking the 25-18 victory.

The Mountaineers came alive in the third set and led by as many as five points four separate times. Green was an offensive warrior, adding eight of West Virginia’s 20 kills throughout the third. Iowa State finished the final set of the match with a kill and West Virginia error, 27-25.

West Virginia compiled 47 kills, 41 assists, 30 digs and five blocks against Iowa State.

The Mountaineers return on Wednesday, Sept. 27 to face off against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. First serve will be at 6 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will feature Dollar Night, with all tickets and select concession items available for $1. Weeknight Happy Hour will take place one hour prior to first serve, with select concession items marked half price.