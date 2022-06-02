Best Virginia, the WVU alumni basketball team that competes in The Basketball Tournament, is full of pros.

While the full roster has not yet been released, two of its players – Kevin Jones and Jaysean Paige – have both played in the NBA.

Much of the team is also made up of former WVU players who have gone on to have successful basketball careers in various countries overseas, such as general manager and forward John Flowers.

But the TBT Twitter account doesn’t feel that Best Virginia is one of the better host teams.

TBT tweeted its host team power rankings on Thursday and had Best Virginia ranked No. 6 out of eight host teams.

If it’s any consolation, though, WVU’s alumni squad was ranked ahead of the Marshall alumni team, Herd That.

Best Virginia will host the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center beginning on July 24.

The team tweeted Thursday that it will announce its summer exhibition game and camps on Friday, June 3.

Best Virginia will also continue to announce players for this year’s run through the TBT bracket over the course of the coming weeks.